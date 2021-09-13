Lockport police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night on Market Street.
Motorcycle operator Jacob Blake was declared dead at the scene by Niagara County Coroner Laura Goodlander after Lockport police responded at approximately 8 p.m. to a collision involving a pickup truck.
According to preliminary investigation by LPD, Blake was traveling east on Market Street when he lost control of his vehicle as he rounded the turn past Union Street. At this time Blake and the motorcycle slid into the westbound lane and collided with the pickup truck that was traveling west on Market Street.
The investigation is ongoing, said police.
