LOCKPORT — Two Lockport police officers are recovering after falling ill and dosing themselves with Narcan following suspected exposure to fentanyl while searching a woman in their custody Thursday.
According to Police Chief Steven Abbott, the officers realized something wasn't right shortly after they completed a call on Lewis Street, where they were assisting Child Protective Services, about 2:30 p.m.
Abbott said the officers had placed a woman under arrest on a warrant and found a residue-laden "crack pipe" while searching her. Shortly after one of the officers brought her and the smoking pipe back to police headquarters, he fell ill. That officer gave himself a dose of Narcan, the opioid overdose-reversing drug, and was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital by Lockport Fire Department.
Meanwhile, the other officer responded to a call on Park Avenue and began feeling "strange" while there. Abbott said that officer gave himself two doses of Narcan and was taken to ENH.
The officers, whose names are not being disclosed, are currently resting at home, Abbott said on Friday. They'll be back on the job early next week, after they're cleared by their physicians and the city's physician, he added.
Meanwhile, the residue on the seized smoking pipe is being tested and Abbott assumes the results will show the substance is the illegal drug fentanyl.
The officers followed LPD policy — they wore gloves while searching the woman — but at some point it's possible that "cross contamination" occurred, Abbott said. A toxic substance may have been absorbed through the officers' skin as they changed gloves, the use of which causes a buildup of sweat, he explained.
The woman who was taken into custody on a warrant had already received her appearance ticket and was "gone" before the two officers were brought to the hospital, Abbott said. She likely faces a drug possession charge, but the police chief doesn't anticipate any charges against her in connection with the officers' drugging.
“I am just happy that they had the wherewithal to realize something was wrong and used Narcan,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.