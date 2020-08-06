Sherrif's sig

A 27-year-old man is facing felony charges after a Niagara County Sheriff's Office traffic stop in Cambria.

Thomas M. Hyde, 27, of Lockport, was charged on Aug. 5 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated and several other vehicle and traffic charges, according to the sheriff's office.

At 11:28 p.m. on Aug 5, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle driving erratically in the area of Lockport and Ward roads. Several deputies responded to the area and one engaged Hyde in a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found him in possession of a loaded 9mm S&W handgun, which was reported stolen out of Knoxville, Tennessee. Deputies also determined that he was intoxicated during the interview.

He was detained pending arraignment.

