A Lockport man has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run accident Saturday on Dysinger Road.
Nathan Marziale, 38, of Lockport has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a D felony charge, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
The accident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near 6694 Dysinger Road.
Initially, responding units were unable to locate the accident scene. A short time later, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a male laying in a snow bank on the side of Akron Road near Lincoln Avenue. Responding units located the male with severe injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Investigation revealed the male located on Akron Road was the male who was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Dysinger Road. The male was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification to family.
An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Accident Investigation Team led to the discovery of the 2018 BMW X5 that was involved in the accident.
Before Marziale’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for a 2018 or newer BMW, model X5 or X6, silver or gray in color. The vehicle was believed to have front end damage, specifically in the area of the headlights.
Marziale was transported to the Niagara County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
