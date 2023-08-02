LOCKPORT — A city man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Dysinger Road last year rejected a plea offer in Niagara County Court on Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia suggested a capped sentence for Nathan Marziale, 29, in exchange for him pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident. County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek agreed to impose a two- to six-year sentence.
The offer wasn’t a plea deal, per se, it was an offer of slightly reduced jail time, according to Savoia. Conviction on the charge normally brings a prison sentence of 2-1/3 to 7 years.
And, since Marziale rejected the offer, if he’s convicted, Savoia said, she’ll press for the maximum allowable jail time.
Marziale is believed to be the driver who fatally struck Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, 28, on Dysinger Road about 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022.
Medina-Gonzalez, an independent contractor who helped stuck Amazon delivery vehicles get back on the road, was working when he was struck. According to the sheriff’s office, Medina-Gonzalez was dragged for about 2 miles until he fell off the vehicle on Akron Road. He later died at Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Sheriff’s investigators located Marziale at his Lincoln Avenue residence six hours after the incident. He was interviewed and blood-tested and charged shortly thereafter.
Marziale has pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Previously, his attorney, Joshua Ramos, said Marziale thought he had struck a deer.
His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.
