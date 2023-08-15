A Lewiston man was arrested early Tuesday morning on weapon charges following a traffic stop on Williams Road.
About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy Ross stopped a vehicle on the 7200 block of Williams Road for speeding and failing to maintain a lane.
While interviewing the driver, the deputy recognized the backseat passenger and was aware that he had several active arrest warrants.
During the investigation, the rear passenger, Jeremiah T. Kraft, 30, of the Town of Lewiston, was asked to exit the vehicle at which point he began reaching into his waistband. As he was being ordered to raise his hands and exit the vehicle, Michael D. Ramos, 30, of Niagara Falls, exited the vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot. He was immediately subdued with a Taser and taken into custody.
Kraft fled out the passenger side of the vehicle, leading deputies on a foot chase. He was caught a short distance away.
Located on the ground next to the passenger rear door where Kraft fled was a loaded .38-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Deputies said Kraft was also found to possess a suspected controlled substances which were seized as evidence. A front-seat passenger was also detained, but later released.
Kraft was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Further charges are pending laboratory results. Kraft was also wanted on three outstanding warrants.
Ramos was charged with DWI, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and two other traffic violations.
