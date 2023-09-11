BUFFALO — A Lewiston man will serve three years in federal prison for his conviction on a charge of distributing meth.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara handed down the 36-month sentence to Joseph Wedge, 43, after he was convicted on one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Federal prosecutors said in May 2020 agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and investigators with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seized a package containing 119 grams of methamphetamine that had been sent to Wedge. On May 8, 2020, investigators replaced the methamphetamine with sham material and conducted a controlled delivery by making the package available for pickup at the Lewiston Post Office.
Later that day, Wedge was observed heading to the Lewiston Post Office, but prior to arriving at the building, he deployed an aerial drone to inspect the surrounding area. Approximately 20 minutes later, Wedge entered the post office and claimed the package.
DEA agents and Postal Inspection Service investigators then took Wedge into custody.
