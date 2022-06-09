Falls police have arrested a suspect in Saturday night’s shooting death on LaSalle Avenue.

Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives arrested Gabriel T. Moyer, 20, of Niagara Falls, on Wednesday night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Moyer was located in an Amherst motel by members of the US Marshals Task Force where he was placed into custody.

The shooting claimed the life of Keith Agee, 26, of Niagara Falls. He died of his wounds while being treated at Erie County Medical Center on Sunday afternoon.

Patrol officers were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after Agee, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, was brought to ER1 in a private vehicle. He was stabilized and transported to the ECMC in Buffalo.

Police said they were able to determine that Agree had been sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 2400 block of Lasalle Avenue when an unknown shooter walked up and shot him through an open window.

Officers and detectives, assisted by a K-9 unit from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, searched the area around the crime scene and reportedly located at least one live bullet in a patch of grass near the roadway.

Moyer was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court this morning and remanded to the Niagara County Jail. He is due back in Niagara Falls City Court on June 14.