Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.