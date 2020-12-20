Niagara Falls firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home in the Apple Walk Apartments in the 3300 bock of Ninth Street early Sunday morning.
According to reports from the scene, firefighters were called to the apartments about 3 a.m. for a reported structure fire with entrapment.
Upon arrival, fire crews entered one of the apartments and found an injured woman inside. Firefighters were able to extricate her from the home and immediately began providing medical aid to her until AMR medics arrived on scene.
She was transported to a local hospital for burn injuries to her arms and face.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.