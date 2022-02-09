Niagara Falls police have a suspect in custody in connection with the man found dead in a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel.

The suspect was taken into custody following a high-speed chase, according to police.

This is a breaking news story and we'll have further information as it becomes available.

Police were called to the Quality Inn on the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said an initial investigation determined the 56-year-old man’s death was the result of a homicide.

Police did issue an "attempt to locate" for a possible suspect vehicle. The "attempt to locate" was broadcast to all Niagara County and Erie County law enforcement units.

The Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NFPD Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716)286-4711.