Falls police were called to a hotel on the 9500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday where a guest was reporting someone had stolen her wallet from her room.
A woman from Connecticut told police that she left her room about 7:10 a.m. to run out to her car and left the door slightly cracked open with her sleeping husband and children inside. When she returned to the room minutes later, she noticed her purse missing from a counter. After searching the room and the car, she contacted hotel staff.
A manager was able to watch surveillance footage which showed another woman, from a neighboring room, enter the Connecticut woman’s room and quickly leave with property.
Hotel staff watched the room until police arrived and spoke with the other woman. Identified as Theresa A. Manaresi, 27, 827 15th St., Apt. 1, she told officers she had gone into the Connecticut’s woman room by accident. put her “stuff” down, realized it was the wrong room, went back in and picked up her stuff.
Officers eventually got Manaresi to turn over the Connecticut woman’s wallet but it was missing more than $400 dollars the woman said had been in there. Officers said Manaresi eventually turned over the money.
Manors was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.