Falls police are looking for the suspects involved in a high-speed chase through the city early Friday morning.
The incident began when an officer on patrol noticed a gray Chevy Impala swerve into oncoming traffic in the Highland Avenue area. The exact location was redacted in the police report.
The car was stopped by the officer who said as they got out of their patrol vehicle, the Impala sped off at a high rate of speed turned on to Centre Avenue and then Ninth Street heading south.
The Impala eventually ended up on Lewiston Road and as it was traveling north at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend in the rood in the 3100 block of Lewiston Road and hit a National Grid pole. The Impala came to a rest at the corner of Lewiston Road and College Avenue, at which point the occupants fled on foot.
The officer said they were unable to determine a precise number of occupants as they were approaching the crash scene cautiously to avoid fallen debris and wires in the road.
Several officers began searching the area for suspects. New York State Police troopers did find a man lying in a nearby yard. Officers said the man was going in and out of consciousness but said he was passenger in the car which belonged to his fiancé. He said said he had been sleeping in the car which was being driven by another man and he was awoken by the crash. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by an AMR ambulance crew.
A National Grid crew responded to the scene to repair the pole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.