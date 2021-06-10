A man riding a motorcycle without a helmet was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight following a crash on Tonawanda Creek Road Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 6:10 p.m., according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, and took place between Rapids Road and Kimberly Drive on Tonawanda Creek Road.
An initial investigation determined a 28-year-old Lockport man was operating a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle east on Tonawanda Creek when he lost control while negotiating a curve and drove off the road. The motorcycle rolled several times and the man was ejected from the bike.
The sheriff’s office said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.