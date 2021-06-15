A Niagara Falls police officer said they were shot at while investigating the sound of gunshots on the 600 block of 20th Street at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers said they were in an alley in the area of 19th and Pine Avenue for another call when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 20th Street. The officers hurried to the location on foot as more gunshots sounded. While running across the street on the 600 block of 20th, one of the officers said he saw a muzzle flash in his direction from the alley behind a house. The officer said he wasn’t hit and continued running toward the suspect.
As the officer ran into the alley off of 20th Street, another officer came through another alley in hopes of cutting the suspects off. Officers then heard a vehicle speed away. A shell casing was found behind the house where the officer saw the muzzle flash. Ten more shell casings and one live round were found in the alley.
A grey 2014 Chevy Suburban was found with multiple bullet holes through its four windows and left lower side of the vehicle.
