Falls police investigating a report of a couple threatened by a man with a gun arrested a man on unrelated charges early Sunday morning.
A 37-year-old Falls woman said she and a man were walking down the 500 block of 16th Street toward Pine Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday when a man in a white Chevy Tahoe pulled up along side them. The driver of the car asked, “What are you doing on my block?” He then said, “Leave before I shoot you,” while displaying a handgun. He then drove off.
Falls police investigating the incident tried to stop a white SUV on the 500 block of Ninth Street but its driver initially reused to stop for the patrol car. After a short distance, officers said the car pulled over on the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. The driver, Dmitri L. Traylor, 33, 1828 Linwood Ave., was taken out of the vehicle at gunpoint.
Officers found a bag containing 7 grams of marijuana and a loaded Smith & Wesson .39-caliber revolver underneath the driver’s seat. A bag of loose ammunition and a bottle of Patron tequila was also found in the vehicle.
He was brought to the victims on 16th Street but they said he was not the man who had threatened them with a gun.
Taylor was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon, drinking alcohol in a moving vehicle, a speeding violation and a vehicle equipment charge. Officers said drug charges are pending.
