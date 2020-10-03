A Falls man were arrested early Friday morning after police stopped a vehicle after it left a LaSalle area home where suspected drug activities were occurring.
A Falls police officer on patrol about 2 a.m. on the 5700 block of Stephenson Avenue reported seeing a black Cadillac Escalade parked at a home that had received complaints of drug activity.
After a short time, the Escalade left the home and pulled into the wrong lane of traffic where it sat stopped for several moments until a person approached it and got inside. The Escalade was stopped by police on the 5300 block of Buffalo Avenue where officers could immediately smell marijuana smoke. A glass pipe was sitting in the center cup holder.
Officers identified the driver as Donald R. Patterson, 41, 1501 15th St., an said his driver’s license had been revoked. After being removed from the vehicle, officers found bullets wrapped in a bandanna as well as a plastic bag containing a white and grey powder in his back pocket.
An undisclosed firearm was found under the driver’s seat which none of the three people that had been in the vehicle would admit to owning.
Patterson eventually admitted to police he had more drugs and officers found three black bags containing green plant material and three sealed suboxone strips. They also found more than $2,600 in cash and shotgun shells in his pocket.
Patterson was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and vehicle and traffic infractions.
A second man in the car was found to have an active arrest warrant out of the city of Niagara Falls.
