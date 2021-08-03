LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court jury has found two men guilty on 20 of 22 counts related to the robbery and murder of a popular South End merchant as well as a pair of armed robberies.
Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman face sentences of up to 75 years in prison. Their attorneys say they will appeal the conviction.
McEnnis, 36, of Keystone Avenue in Buffalo, and Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, are accused of robbing and gunning down Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid, as he sat in his Bridgeway Market store at Memorial Parkway and Niagara Street at 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018.
In addition to the Alsaid homicide and robbery, Falls police and Niagara County prosecutors have also charged McEnnis and Coleman in the armed holdup of a 7-Eleven store on Buffalo Avenue not long after the Bridgeway Market incident. The two men, who were each on parole at the time of Alsaid’s murder, after serving 10 years in prison on charges related to a violent robbery in Buffalo, are also accused of the robbery of a Falls man on Ninth Street, 11 days before the Bridgeway Market homicide and the 7-Eleven robbery.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.