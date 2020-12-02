A 42-year-old Grand Island man has been charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals following on a March 12 incident.
Brian N. Cline of Grand Island was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on the indictment.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigators say that about 11:30 p.m. March 12, Kline hit and kicked a toy poodle on Baseline Road. The owner found the dog deceased in its crate the following day.
Cline is scheduled to return on Dec. 10 for further proceedings. He remains released on his own recognizance.
If convicted of the charge, Cline faces a maximum of two years in jail.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee of the DA’s Animal Cruelty Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.