A 41-year-old man has been charged in the death of a toy poodle on Grand Island.
Brian N. Cline, 41, of Grand Island, was arraigned on Sunday before Grand Island Town Justice Mark S. Nemeth on one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a class “E” felony, and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Cline hit and kicked the poodle about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Baseline Road. The owner found the dog deceased in its crate on Friday.
Cline is scheduled to return on Wednesday for further proceedings. He was released on his own recognizance.
If convicted on all charges, Cline faces a maximum of four years in prison.
Flynn commends the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee of the DA’s Animal Cruelty Unit.
