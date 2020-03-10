A man who tried to come to the aid of a woman being punched in the face Sunday night was himself punched in the face by the same suspect.
According to a Falls police report, a 26-year-old city man was in a car with a family member when he saw a man punch a woman in the face in another car. They followed the car in an attempt to help the woman to the 1300 block of Willow Avenue where the suspect exited the vehicle stating, “What’s up?” He then punched the 26-year-old in the face before leaving the area.
Police said the victim suffered a small laceration to his top lip. He refused medical attention.
