A 17-year-old 15th Street resident driving a Go-kart was arrested Monday after leading Falls police officers on a brief chase.
Officers were called to 15th Street and Pine Avenue about 8 p.m. Monday to assist a police lieutenant who was following the Go-kart that was refusing to stop.
An officer said he pulled up behind the Go-kart, activated his emergency lights and sirens but the 17-year-old refused to stop. The officer said he also used his air horn several times in an attempt to get the Go-kart to stop.
Police followed the Go-kart on to the 1000 block of 19th Street where the 17-year-old tried to drive over a curb which knocked the front tire of the Go-kart off. The report said the 17-year-old initially tried to run form the scene but stopped when he realized how many officers were in the area.
The report also noted the 17-year-old became belligerent while being taken into custody and began to shout obscenities at police.
The teen was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, operating an unregistered vehicle, reckless driving and numerous traffic violations.
