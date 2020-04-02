A Georgia murder suspect was picked up in Elmira on Thursday, according to the United States Marshals Service.
Kenneth Green Jr., 29, was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta, Georgia for a murder that occurred on March 10. The victim was found shot in his vehicle behind a former Pizza Hut by deputies in Augusta, Georgia. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later succumb to his wounds. Three other suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in this case.
Green was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after it received a lead from the Southeast Regional Task Force that he was hiding out in Elmira. U.S. marshals conducted surveillance and apprehended Green without incident. He is now being held at the Chemung County Jail.
