A Gasport woman was flown to Erie County Medical Center following a car crash on the 8900 block of Route 31 in Royalton about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 2009 Dodge Journey was driving west on Rochester Road when it struck a 2014 Ford Focus on the driver’s side.
The 47-year-old Gasport woman was driving the Ford Focus. She was flown to ECMC via Mercy Flight.
The driver of the Dodge Journey, a 23-year-old Medina woman, was not injured. She was taken to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for evaluation and testing.
Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) responded to the accident for further investigation. Charges are pending at this time.
