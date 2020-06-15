A 35-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken into custody on an out-of-state warrant after Falls police stopped him for riding a minibike in the road on 70th Street Sunday night.
Officers said Christopher J. Bailor, 35, 1570 Buffalo Ave., was operating a black 280 Mega Max at the time police stopped him. The minibike was taken by a towing company due to a lack of proof of ownership.
A check of Bailor’s name determined he was wanted on an unnamed active arrest warrant out of Colorado. Officers contacted authorities there and they indicated they would extradite Bailor, so he was taken into custody.
Officers contacted the owner of the minibike and advised him it had been towed.
