Niagara Falls police are investigating a Thursday night shooting on 19th Street and Welch Avenue that left several people wounded.
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Police said the incident may have been connected to a vigil being held for Wednesday night's shooting victim that was held on Walnut Avenue.
Falls police said four people suffered injuries. Initially, three of the victims were being treated at the scene while another of the victims was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Early Friday morning, Falls police were reporting that three of the shooting victims were being transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The fourth was being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
One of the shooting victims, police added, apparently tried to flee the scene. When officers located him, the shooting victim was found to be armed with a handgun.
New York State Police as well as Border Patrol agents were in the city late Thursday night in support of Falls police.
