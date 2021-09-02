Niagara Falls police are currently on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims at 19th and Welch Avenue.
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m.
Reports from the scene indicate four people suffered injuries. Three of the victims are being treated at the scene.
One of the victims was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
This is a breaking news story, we’ll have more information as it becomes available.
— This story was edited to indicate four people had been shot.
