LOCKPORT — State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens uttered the words, “These proceedings are concluded,” and former Niagara Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D’Angelo looked up at the ceiling of a Niagara County courtroom.
Then he put his hands behind his back.
Standing at the defense table in the courtroom, two New York State Court officers moved in behind D’Angelo, placed his hands in a pair of metal cuffs and led him out of the room. His next stop would be the Niagara County jail, where he’ll begin serving a six-month sentence of incarceration.
It was the end of more than two and a half years of legal maneuvering, after D’Angelo’s November 2020 indictment on multiple rape and sex crimes charges and a single count of engaging in a commercial sex act with a juvenile. D’Angelo had repeatedly asserted his innocence and even suggested that one of his accusers could face criminal charges for filing a false report and perjury.
But two weeks before the the scheduled start of a jury trial in the case, D’Angelo, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree rape in a plea deal with special prosecutors from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
Because of the plea, which Givens noted spared D’Angelo’s victims from having to testify at a trial, the justice agreed to a sentence of six months in the county jail and 10 years of sex offender probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender and he gave up his license to practice law in New York and “anywhere else (in the United States).”
D’Angelo has a previous sex offense conviction from 2009, when he was a student at Niagara Falls High School. However, he was given youthful offender status in that case and the record of the proceedings were sealed.
He served a term of probation for that conviction. The victim in that case looked on from the courtroom gallery as D’Angelo was sentenced Thursday afternoon.
D’Angelo could have faced seven years in prison as a result of his guilty pleas, but the desire of prosecutors to impose the strict and lengthy sex offender probation term reduced his time behind bars. Under state law, the maximum possible sentence in conjunction with sex offender probation is six months.
Sex offender probation involves greater restrictions than are normally used for probationers. Someone subject to sex offender probation can face limits on the ability to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 including a relative, limits on places they can visit, where they can be employed, use of the internet, as well as electronic monitoring and a requirement for intensive sex offender counseling.
Givens reminded D’Angelo that he had reviewed the conditions of sex offender probation prior to taking his plea.
“You are aware the conditions will be onerous. Many would not call it freedom,” Givens said sternly.
The justice also said that many who are sentenced to sex offender probation find it impossible to complete.
“Do not underestimate the gravity of your situation,” Givens told D’Angelo. “If you fail (probation), you face a stiff state prison sentence.”
Givens previously told D’Angelo that if he violated the terms of his sex offender probation, she would re-sentence him to up to 44 years in prison.
D’Angelo will face a sex offender registration hearing, to determine his offender level, shortly before his release from jail. His victims have asked Givens to designate him at the highest possible offender level.
In a prepared statement, that he read to Givens, D’Angelo said, “I’m appreciative of the opportunity to change, improve and grow over the next several years.” He did not look at his victims, sitting behind him.
He also offered no apology to the victims nor accepted any responsibility for his acts. His defense attorney, Brain Melber, said, “We are satisfied (the plea and sentence) reflect all the facts and circumstances. He’s looking forward to moving forward in a positive way.”
While multiple women made allegations of sexual assault against D’Angelo, prosecutors only charged him in connection with three incidents.
The original indictment in the case charged D’Angelo with one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act in connection with a woman identified as “Victim 1.” Those crimes were alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.
The indictment also charged D’Angelo with one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as “Victim 2.” and he was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree for patronizing a person for prostitution in connection with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as “Victim 3.”
Prosecutors said “Victim 3” was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D’Angelo for a “commercial sexual encounter” and had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.
One of the victims told Givens and those in court on Thursday that she met D’Angelo on what she described as “her first date” after graduating from an “all-girls high school” and beginning her freshman year at college. The woman said D’Angelo held her “captive” in his car, forced her into sex acts on the side of a road and “behaved in a maniacal manner” before finally driving her back to campus.
Once back on the campus, the victim said D’Angelo repeatedly drove past her dorm and she said when she asked him to let her out of the car, he replied, “I’m not done yet.”
When D’Angelo did let her out of his car, the woman said he told her, “Hey, at least you got a free coffee out of this.”
As she spoke to the courtroom, the victim leaned over the lectern where she was standing and looked directly at D’Angelo.
“Hey Nick,” she called out. “At least you got a free jumpsuit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.