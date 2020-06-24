Former Niagara County lawmaker and Niagara County Community College Trustee Vince Sandonato, who currently serves as an assistant public defender in the county public defenders office, was arrested on Tuesday by state police and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The state police reported that Sandonato, 34, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 102nd Street in Niagara Falls.
County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler confirmed that Sandonato has been charged and indicated that the matter is currently under review.
"We were made aware of the charges against Mr. Sandonato this morning. Our Human Resources Department is currently reviewing the situation relative to county personnel policies," Schuler said in a statement released in response to questions on Wednesday.
