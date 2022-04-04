Alex Carrington

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Alex Carrington (98) is driven off the field following an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015.

 Charlie Riedel

LOCKPORT — A former member of the Buffalo Bills is facing weapons charges following a traffic stop on S. Transit Street early Monday morning.

Niagara County Sheriff’s officials report that about 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped Alex Carrington, 34, no address listed, for speeding and driving without headlights. Deputies said he appeared intoxicated but refused all requests to exit his vehicle.

With a gun magazine in clear view inside the pocket of the driver’s side door and Carrington starting the car in an attempt to leave the scene, deputies used a Taser to subdue him. While pulling him from the car, deputies found a Glock 17 handgun concealed under his leg, next to the driver’s seat.

In addition, two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were located within the vehicle prior to its impound, sheriff’s officials said.

Carrington was remanded to Niagara County Jail and was awaiting arraignment on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, DWI, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and several other vehicle infractions.

Following his arrest, Carrington was arraigned on $5,000 bail. He’ll be in Lockport Town Court this Thursday, according to Channel 4 News.

Carrington, a former defensive end, had two stints with the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s.

