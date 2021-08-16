Following a Saturday afternoon robbery at the location, the DiCamillo family announced Monday that until further notice, it has decided to close the location on the 1700 block of Pine Avenue.
“At this time, our first priority is the safety of our great employees,” a note on Facebook read.
“We want to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department for their brave work every day. We also want to thank Security Solutions of Niagara LLC for their constant security presence in our store over the past two years. And most of all, we want to thank all of our wonderful customers who have supported this location since 1986.”
In closing, the Facebook post said, “We are looking forward to seeing you at any of our other four locations and are excited about the prospects for future new store locations in Niagara and Erie counties.”
The robbery occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a youth with a gun, according to police at the scene. The suspect got away with a undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running westbound on Pine Avenue.
A responding officer located a male matching the suspect's description at a convenience store on the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. He was detained.
After further investigation, the juvenile was positively identified through witness and video surveillance. Crime scene and criminal investigation detectives were investigating.
