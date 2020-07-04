A 21-year-old Amherst man riding a bicycle in downtown area with four other people on bikes about 3 a.m. Friday told police a man took his bicycle after threatening to shoot him.
The incident occurred on Fourth Street. The victim said he and his friends had been riding bikes at Niagara Falls State Park until it closed and were then riding around the downtown area. After leaving a convenience store and heading toward the casino, the group was approached by a 5-foot-10, 170 pound Black man in his 40s who was wearing an oversized black and red jacket with a checkered pattern on the sleeves. He demanded one of the riders give him a bicycle. When no one complied he walked over to the Amherst man, who was walking his bike, reached his hand into his pocket and threatened to shoot him if he did not turn over the bike.
The Amherst man dropped the bike to the ground and the suspect got on it, realizing after a short distance that the rear tire was flat. The suspect then jumped off the bike and ran toward Old Falls Street.
Officers noted that the entire incident was captured on casino surveillance cameras.
