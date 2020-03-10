LOCKPORT — Prosecutors and defense attorneys made significant progress Monday toward picking 12 jurors and 3 alternates to weigh the evidence in the murder case against Joseph Belstadt.
By the end of the day, 5 jurors had been selected and the process of jury selection was scheduled to continue today. The jury is expected to hear up to 65 witnesses over the course of what is being estimated will be a six to eight week trial in the more than 25 year old homicide of Mandy Steingasser.
Belstadt has been the prime suspect for police since Steingasser, who was 17 at the time, disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993. She was last seen alive at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
Information developed by investigators looking into her disappearance pointed to Belstadt as the last person she had been with before vanishing. Witnesses told police they saw Steingasser getting into Belstadt’s car.
When detectives wanted to speak with him, Belstadt was uncooperative. And investigators said he wasn’t any more cooperative, five weeks later, when Steingasser’s body was discovered and recovered from Bond Lake in Lewiston.
Although investigators recovered evidence from the scene, including DNA, much of it was degraded. Police and prosecutors concluded then that they lacked enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury or to arrest Belstadt at that time.
In late 2017, prosecutors reopened their investigation and took another look at the evidence. That reopening included a retesting of the DNA evidence using more sophisticated technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Prosecutors say that the retesting of two hairs found in Belstadt’s car provided them with the forensic link they needed to finally charge Belstadt with Steingasser’s murder.
A Niagara County grand jury has indicted Belstadt on a charge of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.
