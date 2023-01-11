Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested five people Wednesday following a chase through Wheatfield and North Tonawanda involving an SUV stolen out of Buffalo.
Sheriff’s officials said the incident began about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield when two deputies were alerted to the stolen KIA Sorrento by their patrol car’s license plate recognition system.
The Kia fled deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop with the pursuit making its way through Wheatfield, NT and back into Wheatfield where the vehicle was stopped on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Following an investigation, Amerika D. Dinkins, 18, of Niagara Falls, and Davon I. Gray, 20, of Niagara Falls, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
A 15-year-old female from Niagara Falls, who was the driver of the stolen vehicle, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. A 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old female also in the car were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Dinkins and Grey were arraigned and released on their own recognizance due to bail reform. The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents. The 16-year-old female was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Youth Part Court. The two 15-year-old juveniles will be given a later date to report to the Niagara County Probation Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
