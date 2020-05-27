Several local fire companies were on the scene of a fire at the Brickyard Pub & BBQ on Center Street in Lewiston late Tuesday night.
According to reports from the scene, the fire started about 10:40 p.m. in the restaurant portion of the business. By 11:30 p.m., the fire had extended into the brewery portion of the business. A portion of the roof had also collapsed.
At least five local companies were on the scene battling the blaze.
The business celebrated its 15th anniversary on Feb. 21.
