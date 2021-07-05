A Falls police officer on patrol about 12:30 a.m. Monday said they were traveling west on Niagara Falls Boulevard when they spotted a red pickup truck engulfed in flames near 47th Street.
The officer requested firefighters respond and began moving bystanders away until they arrived.
The driver of the pickup said it belonged to his “brother’s girl” and he had been collecting spent fireworks debris in the rear of the pickup when a fire erupted.
The vehicle’s VIN was unreadable due to the fire but the officer said dealer plates on the pickup came back to a Buffalo address. All items in the pickup were a total loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.