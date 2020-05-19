A raging fire in a North End home tied up most of the Falls firefighting resources for several hours Monday night.
Fire officials briefly declared a mutual aid situation as all five of the city's fire engines and one of its two ladder trucks were tied up battling the blaze at 1541 Pierce Ave.
"Yeah had just one truck left," Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said. "We had to call in some engines to stand by."
Pedulla said firefighters responded to a call of a "structure fire" in the two-and-a-half story wood frame home..
"When they arrived they found fire on both the first and second floor," the fire chief said. "They entered the home and located the fire in the center of the first floor."
Pedulla said firefighters brought a hose line into the home to hit the flames with water. But by the then the fire had spread further into the second floor and into the attic.
At one point, the flames carved a large circle into the roof of the home and fire could be seen shooting out of the opening. Heavy smoke drifted through the neighborhood.
The house was occupied by two families and Pedulla said no one was home at the time of the blaze. There were no injuries reported by firefighters.
Pedulla said the house was "a total loss." The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"The (fire) investigators are still looking into it," the fire chief said. "It's going to take a while."
