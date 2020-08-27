BUFFALO -- A North Tonawanda man has been charged in a federal criminal complaint as part of a child pornography investigation.
Matthew C. Ostrowski, 48, was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said North Tonawanda police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and, with agents from Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at Ostrowski's home on December 17.
Investigators seized seven digital items during their search. A forensic examination of the items led to the recovery of 12 image files of suspected child pornography on a desktop computer.
Prosecutors said the image files contained 4,204 images of suspected child pornography and an additional 8,523 images of "child exploitative material." The vast majority of the suspected child pornography files were described as depicting minors under the age of 12, with approximately 101 images depicting infants or toddlers.
Investigators said approximately 48 images depicted violence against minors. Google searches for child pornography were also recovered from the computer.
As part of a continuing investigation of Ostrowski, North Tonawanda police detectives and HSI agents executed a search warrant on his iPhone. A forensic examination of the cell phone revealed text messages that appeared to be sexually explicit conversations with minors.
During a two-day series of messages, in January 2019, Ostrowski appears to communicate with a minor, whom he believes to be 16 years old, and discusses a sexual relationship the minor was allegedly having with their adult teacher.
When the minor tells Ostrowski that they are 17 years old, not 16, he replies, “Omg you where [sic] 14 When we started talking and play Im [sic] such a scumbag."
On February 5, HSI agents and North Tonawanda police detectives executed additional federal search warrants, seizing a new iPhone and a laptop computer from Ostrowski. Following a forensic examination of those devices, investigators found no images of child pornography on the phone.
However, they did discover 178 images and five videos of suspected child pornography on the laptop computer. Agents said the "vast majority of the suspected child pornography files depict minors under the age of 12."
Ostrowski was arraigned on the charge and pleaded not guilty. He was released from custody on conditions.
