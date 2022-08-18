WHEATFIELD – A grieving Wheatfield father said he’s hoping that the death of his young daughter will lead to action in making what he described as a dangerous intersection safer.
Cody Huber, whose 2-year old daughter Raelynnn was killed in a May 24 crash at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road is hoping that the State Department of Transportation will conduct a traffic study that could lead to the placement of a traffic control light at that intersection so. that “no one else gets hurt.”
He’s enlisted the help of state Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda), who wrote to the DOT backing the traffic study request.
Raelynn was killed when a car, driven by her mother Kathlyn Ventura, slammed into a utility pole after it was struck by another vehicle. Ventura’s 2019 Mitsubishi SUV was heading east on Niagara Falls Boulevard and, as it entered the intersection at Sy Road, was struck on the left side by a 2005 Honda SUV that had been traveling south on Sy Road.
Following the collision, the Mitsubishi left the roadway, at the southeast corner of the intersection, hitting the utility pole. It then continued a short distance, in a south easterly direction, before coming to rest in the parking lot of a business.
The Honda, driven by Jose M. Lazatin, 71, of Niagara Falls, ended up in the roadway near the point of the crash. Neither Lazatin, nor a passenger in his vehicle, were injured.
Ventura was treated for chest pain at the scene. Raelynn, and her 1-year-old sister, Everleigh were both taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
Raelynn later died at DeGraff Memorial Hospital.
Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit issued Lazatin a traffic ticket charging him with failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti described the crash as “an accident.”
Nonetheless, Huber said he believes that new legislation, pending a review from Gov. Kathy Hochul, could provide some comfort to his family. Known as the “Grieving Families Act”, the legislation would amend the state’s civil wrongful death statutes to amend who can file lawsuits for damages and expand the factors that can be considered when awarding damages.
It would also increase the statute of limitations to file a claim from two to three and a half years.
A civil jury would need to find Lazatin guilty of a wrongful death action for the new legislation to apply in Huber’s case.
