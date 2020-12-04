Niagara Falls police have arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s fatal shooting at 19th and Welch Avenue.
Arion Darrell, 18, was found about 2:15 p.m. Friday in a home on the 600 block of Seventh Street. He was taken into custody without incident.
Darrell has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say Darell shot John Bruso several times while he was sitting in a parked car.
