Welch shooting

Falls police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue at around 1:38 p.m. Tuesday. 

Niagara Falls police say they have a suspect in Tuesday’s fatal shooting at 19th and Welch Avenue.

Arion Darrell, 18, is suspected of shooting John Bruso several times while he was sitting in a parked car.

Darrell is described as a 5-foot-7, 125 lb. Black male. He may be armed with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department. In addition, this information has been given to Crime Stoppers WNY. They are offering a reward, up to $2,500, for information leading to the arrest of Darrell. They can be contacted at 716-867-6161.

