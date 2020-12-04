Niagara Falls police say they have a suspect in Tuesday’s fatal shooting at 19th and Welch Avenue.
Arion Darrell, 18, is suspected of shooting John Bruso several times while he was sitting in a parked car.
Darrell is described as a 5-foot-7, 125 lb. Black male. He may be armed with a handgun, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department. In addition, this information has been given to Crime Stoppers WNY. They are offering a reward, up to $2,500, for information leading to the arrest of Darrell. They can be contacted at 716-867-6161.
