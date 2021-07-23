The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Porter Center Road in the Town of Porter.
Deputies report that a vehicle was traveling north on Porter Center Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree and burst into flames about 4 a.m. Friday. The occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation by The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.
