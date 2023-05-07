Niagara Falls Police are investigating a reported fatal motor vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Porter Road.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday an officer spotted a utility pole that had been struck near the Hyde Park Golf Course. They did not immediately see a vehicle. Upon a search of the scene, officers located an SUV inside a ditch some distance away from the downed utility pole.
According to reports from the scene, a driver was found unresponsive inside the vehicle. Officers pulled the driver from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew also arrived and took over medical aid. Despite efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit is investigating the crash. Porter Road was closed between Robbins Drive and New Road during the investigation.
