The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a fatal ATV crash in the area of the 1100 block of Ridge Road.
About 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Lewiston police, New York State Police and members of the Lewiston No. 1 Fire Co. were called to the area for a report of a rollover ATV accident.
Emergency crews located the victim about 100 yards from Ridge Road, down a trail near winery fields.
The victim was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.