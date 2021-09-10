Falls police, assisted by other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, are conducting a search at the Niagara Falls Senior High School.
The search was prompted by what police describe as "rumors" of a student with a gun at the school. The rumors were apparently amplified on social media by the publication of a picture of a gun by an online publication.
An analysis of the photo by the Niagara Crime Analysis Center has determined that the photo of the gun came from a legitimate news article published by a newspaper in El Paso, Texas. It is not connected to the Niagara Falls High School.
The senior high was the scene of multiple fights on Thursday and school officials have scheduled a news conference for later this afternoon to discuss what their response will be.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
