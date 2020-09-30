Falls police are hunting for a killer who gunned down a woman at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue on Tuesday.
It’s the city’s 11th slaying of 2020.
Police responded to the shooting call at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The still unidentified 25-year-old victim had been at the intersection to visit a memorial at that location for recent homicide victim Clyde Coleman III.
As she was getting into a friend’s car she was reportedly struck by a hail of gunfire. Witnesses at the scene said they heard “several gunshots.”
The victim was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives scoured the scene and took a car to police headquarters for further forensic analysis.
A Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was also at the scene on Tuesday night.
Detectives have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by calling 286-4553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.