Niagara Falls police have charged a 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges following an investigating into fatal one-car crash April 22 on Walnut Avenue.
Hailey Jamieson-Schultz, 19, of Niagara Falls was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no seat belt, speeding, unsafe tires and reckless driving, following an investigation by the city’s Crash Management Unit.
Shawntee Saunders, 23, was killed in the crash. Another woman in the car was seriously injured in the crash.
In April, police investigators said the crash in the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue was devastating.
"(The two female victims) both have pretty serious injuries," Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said.
Munn said both women, Jamieson-Schultz who was driving and the front seat passenger in the car, and Saunders, a passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle, were "thrown around by the impact of the crash."
"It appeared no one was wearing a seat belt in that car," the traffic captain said in April.
One of the front seat victims reportedly suffered a broken back among other injuries.
Police said the crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. when Jamieson-Schultz lost control of the 2006 Chevy as it was traveling west on Walnut. The vehicle then struck a house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.