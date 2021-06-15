A Niagara Falls woman was charged with animal cruelty Sunday morning after throwing a small dog locked in a cage into a swimming pool on 24th Street.
Falls police said residents on 24th Street watched as their neighbor, Lois A. Worthy, 38, put her dog in a cage, lock it up and then throw it into a pool shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. When they asked Worthy what she was doing, she told the neighbors to mind their own business. The neighbors were able to rescue the dog as Worthy walked away from the property.
Police located Worthy and arrested her without incident. The dog was taken to the SPCA of Niagara.
