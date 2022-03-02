A tow truck driver reported to Falls police about 1 a.m. Wednesday that while repossessing a black Yukon on the 2100 block of Seneca Avenue, a woman ran out of the house and tried to drive off with the vehicle while it was still attached to a tow line.
The tow truck driver said the woman drove back and forth on the street with about 6-feet of tension on the line and eventually hit a tree but kept on trying to drive away. The Yukon's wheel well was eventually destroyed and couldn't drive anymore at which point the woman ran back into the home.
The tow truck driver said he thought his wench might be damaged along with some minor damage to the rear of the truck.
Officers knocked at the door of the home but no one answered.
The tow truck driver was advised how to follow up on the incident once there is an exact dollar amount regarding the damage.
