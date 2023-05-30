Niagara Falls Police Chief John Faso said Tuesday he's aware of a video making the rounds on social media that shows a group of individuals assaulting an employee behind the counter at the Tim Hortons coffee shop at the corner of Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
While aware of the video, Faso said he could not respond to the media inquiry without prior authorization from Mayor Robert Restaino's office.
The newspaper contacted City Administrator Anthony Restaino Tuesday morning. He later replied, "The police department is investigating, and we have nothing further to report at this time."
The owners of the location, CBR Holdings, Inc., have not yet commented on the incident.
The condition of the worker is not officially known at this time.
The video, which has been posted to several Facebook pages as of Tuesday morning, appears to have been taken by an individual with a cell phone. The video begins with footage from outside the store and shows a white SUV pulling into the coffee shop parking lot. The driver of the vehicle is shown on the video exiting the vehicle and entering the restaurant followed by several other people. After exchanging some words with workers inside the coffee shop, the driver is shown moving around and behind the counter where she approaches what appears to be a female worker near the drive-through window. At that point, the video shows the driver along with several other individuals grabbing the Tim Hortons employee and punching her repeatedly.
On social media, signs on the entrances and the drive-thru at the coffee shop indicate that the location will be closed "for the foreseeable future."
This is a developing story and the Niagara Gazette will continue to provide updates as additional information is made available.
